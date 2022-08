Canada trounces Japan 9-0 at women’s hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion Canada trounced Japan 9-0 at the women’s world ice hockey championship on Sunday with eight players contributing goals in the one-sided encounter to rejoin the United States at the top of the Group A standings. The record 11-time tournament winners wasted little time in getting off the mark when Victoria Bach opened the scoring in the second minute of the game with a power-play marker. Marie-Philip Poulin and Emma... READ MORE

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion Canada trounced Japan 9-0 at the women’s world ice hockey championship on Sunday with eight players contributing goals in the one-sided encounter to rejoin the United States at the top of the Group A standings.

The record 11-time tournament winners wasted little time in getting off the mark when Victoria Bach opened the scoring in the second minute of the game with a power-play marker. Marie-Philip Poulin and Emma Maltais also scored in the first period to open a comfortable lead.

Blayre Turnbull added a fourth early in the second before the floodgates opened. Poulin got her second of the game at 33:09 with Ella Shelton and Jamie Lee Rattray also scoring within the next five minutes.

Japan was overmatched from the start and didn’t register a shot on goal until the dying seconds of the second period when already down 7-0.

Sarah Potomak and Sarah Fillier rounded out the scoring in the third period to complete Canada’s 17th straight victory, a stretch that spans the 2021 worlds, the Winter Olympics and now three games at the current tournament.

It was the second meeting of the teams at a world championship and represents an improvement of sorts for Japan, which lost the first in 1990 18-0.

