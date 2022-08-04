Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|3
|3
|0
|6
|119
|154
|Hamilton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|141
|175
|Montreal
|2
|6
|0
|4
|211
|228
|Ottawa
|1
|6
|0
|2
|152
|178
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|0
|0
|18
|250
|162
|BC
|5
|1
|0
|10
|208
|121
|Calgary
|4
|2
|0
|8
|189
|147
|Saskatchewan
|4
|4
|0
|8
|200
|192
|Edmonton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|131
|244
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Eight
|Thursday’s Games
Hamilton 24, Montreal 17
BC 32, Saskatchewan 17
Winnipeg 35, Calgary 28
Ottawa 23, Toronto 13
|Week Nine
|Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
