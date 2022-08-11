Trending:
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 4 3 0 8 153 174
Montreal 3 6 0 6 231 245
Hamilton 2 6 0 4 161 209
Ottawa 1 7 0 2 155 195
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 18 267 182
BC 6 1 0 12 252 135
Calgary 5 2 0 10 206 150
Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192
Edmonton 2 6 0 4 145 290
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Nine
Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20

Friday’s Games

Calgary 17, Ottawa 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 34, Hamilton 20

BC 46, Edmonton 14

Week Ten
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

