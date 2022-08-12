Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|4
|3
|0
|8
|153
|174
|Montreal
|3
|6
|0
|6
|231
|245
|Hamilton
|2
|6
|0
|4
|161
|209
|Ottawa
|1
|7
|0
|2
|155
|195
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|1
|0
|18
|267
|182
|BC
|6
|1
|0
|12
|252
|135
|Calgary
|5
|2
|0
|10
|206
|150
|Saskatchewan
|4
|4
|0
|8
|200
|192
|Edmonton
|2
|6
|0
|4
|145
|290
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Nine
|Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20
Calgary 17, Ottawa 3
Toronto 34, Hamilton 20
BC 46, Edmonton 14
|Week Ten
|Thursday’s Games
Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT
Toronto at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
