Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 1:26 am
Week NineThursday’s Games

Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20

East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 4 4 0 8 180 208
Hamilton 3 6 0 6 195 236
Montreal 3 6 0 6 231 245
Ottawa 1 7 0 2 155 195
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 18 267 182
BC 7 1 0 14 295 175
Calgary 5 3 0 10 246 191
Saskatchewan 5 4 0 10 234 215
Edmonton 2 7 0 4 168 324
two points for a win, one for a tie

Week Nine
Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20

Friday’s Games

Calgary 17, Ottawa 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 34, Hamilton 20

BC 46, Edmonton 14

Week Ten
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 34, Toronto 27

Saturday’s Games

BC 41, Calgary 40

Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23

Week Eleven
Friday’s Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

