Canadian Football League

East DivisionWLTPtsPFPAToronto4408180208Hamilton3606195236Montreal3606231245Ottawa1702155195West DivisionWLTPtsPFPAWinnipeg91018267182BC71014295175Calgary53010246191Saskatchewan54010234215Edmonton2704168324two points for a win, one for a tie
___
Week NineThursday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|4
|4
|0
|8
|180
|208
|Hamilton
|3
|6
|0
|6
|195
|236
|Montreal
|3
|6
|0
|6
|231
|245
|Ottawa
|1
|7
|0
|2
|155
|195
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|1
|0
|18
|267
|182
|BC
|7
|1
|0
|14
|295
|175
|Calgary
|5
|3
|0
|10
|246
|191
|Saskatchewan
|5
|4
|0
|10
|234
|215
|Edmonton
|2
|7
|0
|4
|168
|324
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Nine
|Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20
Calgary 17, Ottawa 3
Toronto 34, Hamilton 20
BC 46, Edmonton 14
|Week Ten
|Thursday’s Games
Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT
Hamilton 34, Toronto 27
BC 41, Calgary 40
Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23
|Week Eleven
|Friday’s Games
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
BC at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.