Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:04 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 4 4 0 8 180 208
Hamilton 3 6 0 6 195 236
Montreal 3 6 0 6 231 245
Ottawa 1 8 0 2 167 225
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 18 267 182
BC 7 1 0 14 295 175
Calgary 5 3 0 10 246 191
Saskatchewan 5 4 0 10 234 215
Edmonton 3 7 0 6 198 336
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Ten
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 34, Toronto 27

Saturday’s Games

BC 41, Calgary 40

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23

Week Eleven
Friday’s Games

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12

BC at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories