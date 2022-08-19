Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|4
|4
|0
|8
|180
|208
|Hamilton
|3
|6
|0
|6
|195
|236
|Montreal
|3
|6
|0
|6
|231
|245
|Ottawa
|1
|8
|0
|2
|167
|225
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|1
|0
|18
|267
|182
|BC
|7
|1
|0
|14
|295
|175
|Calgary
|5
|3
|0
|10
|246
|191
|Saskatchewan
|5
|4
|0
|10
|234
|215
|Edmonton
|3
|7
|0
|6
|198
|336
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Ten
|Thursday’s Games
Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT
Hamilton 34, Toronto 27
BC 41, Calgary 40
Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23
|Week Eleven
|Friday’s Games
Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12
BC at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.