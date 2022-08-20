Canadian Football League

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 1:10 am
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 4 4 0 8 180 208
Hamilton 3 6 0 6 195 236
Montreal 3 6 0 6 231 245
Ottawa 1 8 0 2 167 225
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 18 267 182
BC 8 1 0 16 223 185
Calgary 5 3 0 10 246 191
Saskatchewan 5 5 0 10 244 243
Edmonton 3 7 0 6 198 336
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Ten
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 34, Toronto 27

Saturday’s Games

BC 41, Calgary 40

Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23

Week Eleven
Friday’s Games

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12

BC 28, Saskatchewan 10

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

