Canadian Football League

East DivisionWLTPtsPFPAToronto55010236250Montreal4608260273Hamilton3806243302Ottawa1802167225West DivisionWLTPtsPFPAWinnipeg101020298211BC81016323185Calgary64012297241Saskatchewan55010244243Edmonton3706198336two points for a win, one for a tie
Week TenThursday’s Games
Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT
|Week Ten
Hamilton 34, Toronto 27
BC 41, Calgary 40
Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23
|Week Eleven
|Friday’s Games
Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12
BC 28, Saskatchewan 10
Montreal 29, Hamilton 28
Calgary 22, Toronto 19
|Week Twelve
|Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 31, Calgary 29
Toronto 37, Hamilton 20
Saskatchewan at BC, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
