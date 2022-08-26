Canadian Football League

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Week TenThursday’s Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 5 5 0 10 236 250
Montreal 4 6 0 8 260 273
Hamilton 3 8 0 6 243 302
Ottawa 1 8 0 2 167 225
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 20 298 211
BC 8 1 0 16 323 185
Calgary 6 4 0 12 297 241
Saskatchewan 5 5 0 10 244 243
Edmonton 3 7 0 6 198 336
two points for a win, one for a tie

Week Ten
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 34, Toronto 27

Saturday’s Games

BC 41, Calgary 40

Saskatchewan 34, Edmonton 23

Week Eleven
Friday’s Games

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12

BC 28, Saskatchewan 10

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 29, Hamilton 28

Calgary 22, Toronto 19

Week Twelve
Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 31, Calgary 29

Friday’s Games

Toronto 37, Hamilton 20

Saskatchewan at BC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

