Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|5
|5
|0
|10
|236
|250
|Montreal
|4
|6
|0
|8
|260
|273
|Hamilton
|3
|8
|0
|6
|243
|302
|Ottawa
|1
|8
|0
|2
|167
|225
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|10
|1
|0
|20
|298
|211
|BC
|8
|2
|0
|16
|339
|208
|Calgary
|6
|4
|0
|12
|297
|241
|Saskatchewan
|6
|5
|0
|12
|267
|259
|Edmonton
|3
|7
|0
|6
|198
|336
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Eleven
|Friday’s Games
Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12
BC 28, Saskatchewan 10
Montreal 29, Hamilton 28
Calgary 22, Toronto 19
|Week Twelve
|Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 31, Calgary 29
Toronto 37, Hamilton 20
Saskatchewan 23, BC 16
Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
