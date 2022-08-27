On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 11:07 am
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 5 5 0 10 236 250
Montreal 4 6 0 8 260 273
Hamilton 3 8 0 6 243 302
Ottawa 1 8 0 2 167 225
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 20 298 211
BC 8 2 0 16 339 208
Calgary 6 4 0 12 297 241
Saskatchewan 6 5 0 12 267 259
Edmonton 3 7 0 6 198 336
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Eleven
Friday’s Games

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12

BC 28, Saskatchewan 10

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 29, Hamilton 28

Calgary 22, Toronto 19

Week Twelve
Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 31, Calgary 29

Friday’s Games

Toronto 37, Hamilton 20

Saskatchewan 23, BC 16

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

