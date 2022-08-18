Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadiens GM: Carey Price could miss season with knee injury

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said news about Carey Price’s knee is “discouraging” and that the star goaltender may not play this season.

Speaking Thursday after acquiring forward Sean Monahan from Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely that Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn’t be enough.

After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered...

READ MORE

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said news about Carey Price’s knee is “discouraging” and that the star goaltender may not play this season.

Speaking Thursday after acquiring forward Sean Monahan from Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely that Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn’t be enough.

After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered numerous setbacks in returning to the game. He underwent knee surgery last summer and sought help from the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program in October for substance abuse.

Price has four years left on his contract at $31.25 million.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|25 Luke AFB Tech Expo
8|25 The Future of Government Cybersecurity:...
8|25 Demystifying Zero Trust for Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories