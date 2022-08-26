Canha, Alonso rally Mets to 7-6 win over Rockies

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Canha put... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

Brandon Nimmo worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Bard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.

Edwin Díaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

ORIOLES 2, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead Baltimore past Houston.

Bradish (2-5) limited Houston’s powerful offense to just a pair of singles and struck out six in the longest outing of his career to get his second win — first since May 10 against St. Louis.

Cionel Pérez allowed consecutive singles to Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman with one out in the ninth before retiring Kyle Tucker on a fly out. Dillon Tate took over and struck out former Oriole Trey Mancini to hand the American League-leading Astros their eighth shutout of the season and give him his third save.

Mancini went 0 for 3 with a walk in the first game against his former team since a trade last month after spending his entire career with the Orioles.

Ramon Urias provided the offense for the Orioles with a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (7-9) in the sixth to help them to their second straight win and the fourth in five games.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 8

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and Boston stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.

Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.

Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the fourth and fifth, and three more runs in the sixth.

Francy Cordero connected for his seventh homer in the fourth, and Jarren Duran added a sacrifice fly against Ryan Yarbrough (1-8). Kiké Hernández singled home Bogaerts in the fifth, and Plawecki doubled in Bobby Dalbec.

Bogaerts then had the big blow in the sixth, making it 8-4 with a drive to left for his 11th homer.

DODGERS 10, MARLINS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in Los Angeles’ five-run 10th inning.

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trea Turner each had two hits and an RBI for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who are 27-7 since the All-Star break.

Automatic runner Chris Taylor advanced on Cody Bellinger’s infield single in the 10th. Betts then hit a one-out line drive against Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi (0-1) that bounced off the warning track in left.

Trea Turner followed with an RBI single, Freeman hit a run-scoring double and Max Muncy capped the five-run outburst with a two-RBI double.

Marlins rookie Peyton Burdick homered off David Price (2-0) to lead off the ninth and tie it at 5-all.

PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping streaking Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.

Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.

Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.

Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel and Rodolfo Castro homered for the Pirates, who have lost six straight and 12 of 14. Pittsburgh dropped to 47-78.

REDS 7, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Solano hit a two-run double off Cade Cavalli in the pitching prospect’s big league debut, and Cincinnati beat Washington.

Aristides Aquino drove in three runs for the Reds, who had dropped four in a row. Mike Minor (3-10) pitched seven sparkling innings for his second straight win.

Cavalli (0-1), the No. 22 selection in the 2020 amateur draft, was tagged for seven runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who turned 24 on Aug. 14, was called up from the minors earlier in the day.

For Washington, the worst team in the majors and less than a month removed from trading Juan Soto to San Diego as the latest step in a multiyear teardown, Cavalli’s debut was one of the season’s most anticipated moments. He was the Nationals’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2021, and was 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA in 20 starts at Triple-A Rochester this season.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning, and Arizona beat Chicago.

Chicago product Alek Thomas hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Christian Walker to start Arizona’s frenetic second inning. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (6-6) walked Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases, and Rojas followed with his 20th double of the year. Four pitches later, Rivera hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-0.

Cueto’s struggles continued into the third when Daulton Varsho homered to right on a full count, just clearing the fence to give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

Tommy Henry (3-2) allowed one run and four hits through his five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Elvis Andrus, making his White Sox debut, got Chicago on the scoreboard in the fourth with a grounder that scored Eloy Jiménez. AJ Pollock hit his eighth homer of the season in the ninth to close the scoring.

TWINS 9, GIANTS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sánchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as Minnesota snapped a six-game skid.

Carlos Correa and Kyle Garlick also homered for Minnesota, which scored just a dozen runs and batted .176 during its nearly week-long losing streak. Garlick had three hits in his return to the lineup after being sidelined since Aug. 1 with a right rib contusion, .

Joe Ryan (10-6) scattered two hits and struck out eight in six shutout innings to become the first rookie in the majors to win 10 games this season.

Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Tony La Stella and Joc Pederson accounted for all of the hits for the Giants, who have lost six of eight.

San Francisco starter Alex Wood (8-11) had a season-worst start for the second straight Friday, allowing eight earned runs on six hits, including two home runs.

ANGELS 12, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak.

Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10.

Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored.

Adell hit a solo shot off lefty Yusei Kikcuhi in the seventh, and added a two-run blast off position player Whit Merrifield in the ninth. The homers were his fifth and sixth.

Velasquez hit a two-run home run off right-hander Mitch White (1-4) in the third, his seventh. White allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings.

