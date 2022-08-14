Trending:
Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 2:42 am
Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 62-51 overall and 36-21 in home games. The Cardinals have a 31-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 32-29 in road games and 61-51 overall. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

Sunday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 89 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-38 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 23 home runs while slugging .478. Willy Adames is 11-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

