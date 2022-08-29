Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR

Trending:
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night.

Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds’ mark for most pitchers as longball victims.

Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

This was Pujols’ 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’ 148.

Pujols hit his first career home run in 2001 with the Cardinals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

