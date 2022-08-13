On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Carolina 23, Washington 21

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 4:17 pm
1 min read
      

Carolina
10
0
10
3

23

Washington
0
6
0
15

21

First Quarter

Carolina 10 0 10 3 23
Washington 0 6 0 15 21

First Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 41, 7:23.

Car_Higgins 8 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:34.

Second Quarter

Was_B.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 10:59.

Third Quarter

Car_S.Brown 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:54.

Car_FG Gonzalez 37, 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Howell 17 run (Slye kick), 8:18.

Was_Howell 1 run (Erickson pass from Howell), 2:26.

Car_FG Gonzalez 45, :24.

A_44,855.

___

Car Was
First downs 20 23
Total Net Yards 288 350
Rushes-yards 30-93 26-121
Passing 195 229
Punt Returns 1-7 3-21
Kickoff Returns 1-41 5-106
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-38-0 23-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-11
Punts 3-50.333 3-45.333
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-45
Time of Possession 28:48 31:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, S.Brown 10-36, Lovett 5-16, Walker 2-12, Hubbard 4-11, Corral 1-6, Foreman 3-5, Bradwell 3-4, Mayfield 2-3. Washington, Williams 5-31, Robinson 6-26, Howell 3-19, Patterson 3-15, Heinicke 2-14, McGowan 1-9, Bonnafon 2-5, Gibson 4-2.

PASSING_Carolina, Walker 10-19-0-136, Mayfield 4-7-0-45, Darnold 2-3-0-16, Corral 1-9-0-11. Washington, Howell 9-16-0-145, Wentz 10-13-0-74, Heinicke 4-9-1-21.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Ricci 4-36, Wright 3-46, Kirkwood 3-38, Higgins 3-22, S.Smith 2-34, Zylstra 2-32. Washington, Rogers 3-12, Hodges 3-11, Erickson 2-56, Milne 2-30, Robinson 2-15, Brown 2-14, Samuel 2-14, McGowan 1-27, Michel 1-17, McLaurin 1-16, McKissic 1-15, Bonnafon 1-9, Gibson 1-2, Patterson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
