Carranza leads the Philadelphia Union against the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (8-10-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -166, Colorado +410, Draw +309; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Julian Carranza leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after scoring three goals against D.C. United.

The Union are 8-0-5 at home. The Union are 10th in the league drawing 136 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The Rapids are 1-8-3 on the road. The Rapids have a 3-0-0 record in games they score more than two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has 13 goals and three assists for the Union. Carranza has scored eight goals over the past 10 games.

Diego Rubio has scored 12 goals and added five assists for the Rapids. Jonathan Lewis has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-3-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

Rapids: Yaya Toure (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

