Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.

Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander was charged with three runs, five hits and three walks.

The 29-year-old Castillo pitched seven sparkling innings for Cincinnati at New York on July 14. The Reds traded the ace to the Mariners on Friday night for four prospects.

Castillo got some help from shortstop J.P. Crawford, who made a pair of impressive defensive plays.

Crawford cut down Isiah Kiner-Falefa with a strong relay throw when he tried to score from first on a double by Kyle Higashioka. Crawford also speared a 106.5 mph liner by Aaron Hicks to open the fifth while shifted to the right of second base.

Castillo retired 10 straight before issuing consecutive walks to DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson in the sixth. But he got out of the jam by striking out Josh Donaldson on a slider and retiring Andrew Benintendi on a liner to second.

Castillo cruised into the seventh at 95 pitches and easily got the first two outs. He allowed a single to Kiner-Falefa and exited after Higashioka hit a two-run homer.

