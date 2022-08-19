CF Montreal hosts the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference play

New England Revolution (8-7-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (13-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -131, New England +313, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit CF Montreal in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal is 10-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 1-5-1 when it scores just one goal.

The Revolution are 5-6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 36 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has 12 goals and three assists for Montreal. Mason Toye has two goals over the last 10 games.

Gustavo Bou has seven goals and one assist for the Revolution. Dylan Borrero has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-2-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Joel Waterman (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

