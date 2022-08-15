On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Champions Tour Schedule

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 3:01 pm
1 min read
      

Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen)

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one...

READ MORE

Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen)

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled)

April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)

April 22-24 _ ClubCorp Classic (Scott Parel)

April 29-May 1 _ Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

May 6-8 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)

May 12-15 _ Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 26-29 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Steven Alker)

June 3-5 _ Principal Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

        Read more: Sports News

June 10-12 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Thongchai Jaidee)

June 23-26 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Padraig Harrington)

July 7-10 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship (Jerry Kelly)

July 21-24 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (Darren Clarke)

Aug. 5-7 _ Shaw Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

Aug. 12-14 _ Boeing Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Aug. 19-21 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Aug. 26-28 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 9-11 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 16-18 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 23-25 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 7-9 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 14-16 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 21-23 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 4-6 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 10-13 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories