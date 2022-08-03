Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 0

D.C. United
0
0
—
0
Charlotte FC
1
2
—
3
First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Birnbaum, 13th minute.
Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 6, 64th; 3, Charlotte FC, McNeill, 1 (Gaines), 67th.
Goalies_D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.
Yellow Cards_Russell Canouse, D.C. United, 27th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Jennifer Garner, Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.
A_31,520.
___
Lineups
D.C. United_Rafael Romo; Steven Birnbaum, Sami Fouad Guediri, Brendan Hines-Ike (Tony Alfaro, 54th), Chris Odoi-Atsem (Andy Najar, 54th); Chris Durkin, Jackson Hopkins, Ravel Morrison (Sofiane Djeffal, 71st), Russell Canouse (Miguel Berry, 71st); Taxiarchis Fountas (Martin Rodriguez, 46th), Ola Kamara.
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful, Guzman Corujo, Joseph Mora, Anton Walkes; Benjamin Bender (Jordy Alcivar, 84th), Brandt Bronico, Quinn McNeill (Derrick Jones, 78th); McKinze Gaines, Yordy Reyna (Andre Shinyashiki, 71st), Karol Swiderski (Daniel Rios, 84th).
