Sports News

Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 0

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 9:17 pm
D.C. United
0
0

0

Charlotte FC
1
2

3

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Birnbaum, 13th minute.

Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 6, 64th; 3, Charlotte FC, McNeill, 1 (Gaines), 67th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.

Yellow Cards_Russell Canouse, D.C. United, 27th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Jennifer Garner, Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_31,520.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Rafael Romo; Steven Birnbaum, Sami Fouad Guediri, Brendan Hines-Ike (Tony Alfaro, 54th), Chris Odoi-Atsem (Andy Najar, 54th); Chris Durkin, Jackson Hopkins, Ravel Morrison (Sofiane Djeffal, 71st), Russell Canouse (Miguel Berry, 71st); Taxiarchis Fountas (Martin Rodriguez, 46th), Ola Kamara.

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful, Guzman Corujo, Joseph Mora, Anton Walkes; Benjamin Bender (Jordy Alcivar, 84th), Brandt Bronico, Quinn McNeill (Derrick Jones, 78th); McKinze Gaines, Yordy Reyna (Andre Shinyashiki, 71st), Karol Swiderski (Daniel Rios, 84th).

