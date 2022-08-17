Trending:
Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 10:21 pm
Charlotte FC
1
2

3

New York City FC
1
0

1

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 8 (Gaines), 4th minute; 2, New York City FC, Chanot, 1 (Morales), 28th.

Second Half_3, Charlotte FC, Bronico, 1 (Swiderski), 77th; 4, Charlotte FC, Fuchs, 3 (penalty kick), 90th+1.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Swiderski, Charlotte FC, 16th; McNeill, Charlotte FC, 57th.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Matthew Nelson, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_8,531.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Jan Sobocinski, Anton Walkes; Brandt Bronico, Derrick Jones, Quinn McNeill (Benjamin Bender, 64th); McKinze Gaines (Harrison Afful, 90th+2), Karol Swiderski (Andre Shinyashiki, 77th), Kerwin Vargas (Kamil Jozwiak, 64th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Chris Gloster, 85th), Maxime Chanot, Thiago Martins, Anton Tinnerholm; Alfredo Morales (Justin Haak, 54th), Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez; Heber, Talles Magno, Thiago (Gabriel Pereira, 80th).

