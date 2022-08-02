Charlotte FC takes on D.C. United in conference action

DC United (6-12-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (8-12-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC -127, DC United +314, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is 5-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 31 goals. United is 5-9-3 in conference... READ MORE

DC United (6-12-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (8-12-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC -127, DC United +314, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference play.

Charlotte is 5-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 31 goals.

United is 5-9-3 in conference games. United is 3-0-0 when it records three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. United won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored five goals and added two assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored seven goals with one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Kerwin Vargas (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

