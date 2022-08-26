Trending:
Charlotte FC takes on Toronto in Eastern Conference action

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 2:03 am
Toronto FC (8-13-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (10-15-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +132, Toronto FC +185, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference action.

Charlotte is 7-11-1 in conference play. Charlotte is 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up only 42 goals.

Toronto is 6-11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 4-1-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has eight goals and three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Osorio has nine goals and four assists for Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-6-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Kerwin Vargas (injured).

Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories