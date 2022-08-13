On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Chicago 19, Kansas City 14

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 4:10 pm
1 min read
      

Kansas City
7
7
0
0

14

Chicago
0
0
16
3

19

First Quarter

Kansas City 7 7 0 0 14
Chicago 0 0 16 3 19

First Quarter

KC_Bell 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:20.

Second Quarter

KC_Ju.Watson 22 pass from Buechele (Reid kick), :20.

Third Quarter

Chi_Ebner 12 pass from Siemian (run failed), 11:59.

Chi_Newsome 13 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 6:34.

Chi_FG Santos 20, 4:18.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 47, 5:58.

A_61,406.

___

KC Chi
First downs 15 15
Total Net Yards 205 285
Rushes-yards 19-52 32-137
Passing 153 148
Punt Returns 4-23 3-1
Kickoff Returns 5-126 2-53
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-13
Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 15-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-34 5-25
Punts 7-44.0 7-42.571
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-11 5-32
Time of Possession 27:20 32:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Crum 3-28, Buechele 2-6, Pacheco 2-6, Edwards-Helaire 2-6, Burton 1-4, Henne 1-3, R.Jones 4-1, Fleet-Davis 2-0, Gore 2-(minus 2). Chicago, Ebner 6-31, Tuggle 6-22, Evans 7-20, Herbert 7-20, Newsome 1-13, Peterman 3-13, Fields 1-10, St. Brown 1-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 12-19-1-99, Mahomes 6-7-0-60, Crum 6-11-0-18, Henne 2-3-0-10. Chicago, Siemian 7-13-0-89, Fields 4-7-0-48, Peterman 4-6-0-36.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Ju.Watson 5-45, Fountain 3-24, Moore 3-23, Powell 3-10, Franks 2-12, Fleet-Davis 2-3, Kelce 1-19, Burton 1-11, Valdes-Scantling 1-11, Hardman 1-9, Gore 1-6, Bell 1-5, Pacheco 1-5, N.Gray 1-4. Chicago, Evans 3-6, Sharpe 2-44, Coulter 2-12, Mooney 1-26, Pettis 1-25, Finke 1-18, Webster 1-14, Newsome 1-13, Ebner 1-12, Allen 1-2, John 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

