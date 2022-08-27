Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

Chicago
7
14
0
0
—
21
Cleveland
0
6
0
14
—
20
First Quarter
|Chicago
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|0
|14
|—
|20
First Quarter
Chi_Griffin 22 pass from J.Fields (Santos kick), 6:08.
Second Quarter
Chi_Pettis 12 pass from J.Fields (Santos kick), 13:43.
Chi_Kmet 24 pass from J.Fields (Santos kick), 3:29.
Cle_FG York 57, 1:25.
Cle_FG York 46, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Forristall 6 pass from Dobbs (Dobbs run), 14:47.
Cle_Rosen 1 run (pass failed), 2:31.
A_67,354.
___
|
|Chi
|Cle
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|331
|318
|Rushes-yards
|25-78
|28-78
|Passing
|253
|240
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|4-30
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-28-0
|28-49-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Punts
|5-48.6
|5-47.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-48
|10-75
|Time of Possession
|26:03
|33:57
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 9-28, Evans 4-18, Herbert 4-14, Fields 2-11, Tuggle 3-8, Siemian 1-2, Shaa 1-(minus 1), Peterman 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Kelly 13-31, D.Johnson 7-29, Rosen 3-7, Stanton 3-6, Felton 1-4, Dobbs 1-1.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 14-16-0-156, Peterman 2-4-0-57, Siemian 5-8-0-54. Cleveland, Brissett 13-23-1-109, Dobbs 11-20-0-89, Rosen 4-6-0-42.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Coulter 3-61, Pettis 3-37, Kmet 3-36, Herbert 2-25, Griffin 1-22, Shaa 1-20, St. Brown 1-18, Evans 1-14, Finke 1-7, Webster 1-7, Blasingame 1-6, Montgomery 1-5, Mooney 1-5, O’Shaughnessy 1-4. Cleveland, Wims 4-41, Harley 3-38, Da.Bell 3-36, Njoku 3-34, Bradley 2-26, Bryant 2-15, Felton 2-15, Forristall 2-13, Kelly 2-10, Griffin-Stewart 2-3, Schwartz 1-8, Peoples-Jones 1-4, D.Johnson 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 48. Cleveland, York 58.
Copyright
