Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:20 pm
Chicago
7
14
0
0

21

Cleveland
0
6
0
14

20

First Quarter

Chicago 7 14 0 0 21
Cleveland 0 6 0 14 20

First Quarter

Chi_Griffin 22 pass from J.Fields (Santos kick), 6:08.

Second Quarter

Chi_Pettis 12 pass from J.Fields (Santos kick), 13:43.

Chi_Kmet 24 pass from J.Fields (Santos kick), 3:29.

Cle_FG York 57, 1:25.

Cle_FG York 46, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Forristall 6 pass from Dobbs (Dobbs run), 14:47.

Cle_Rosen 1 run (pass failed), 2:31.

A_67,354.

___

Chi Cle
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 331 318
Rushes-yards 25-78 28-78
Passing 253 240
Punt Returns 2-17 4-30
Kickoff Returns 2-30 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-28-0 28-49-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Punts 5-48.6 5-47.4
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-48 10-75
Time of Possession 26:03 33:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 9-28, Evans 4-18, Herbert 4-14, Fields 2-11, Tuggle 3-8, Siemian 1-2, Shaa 1-(minus 1), Peterman 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Kelly 13-31, D.Johnson 7-29, Rosen 3-7, Stanton 3-6, Felton 1-4, Dobbs 1-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 14-16-0-156, Peterman 2-4-0-57, Siemian 5-8-0-54. Cleveland, Brissett 13-23-1-109, Dobbs 11-20-0-89, Rosen 4-6-0-42.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Coulter 3-61, Pettis 3-37, Kmet 3-36, Herbert 2-25, Griffin 1-22, Shaa 1-20, St. Brown 1-18, Evans 1-14, Finke 1-7, Webster 1-7, Blasingame 1-6, Montgomery 1-5, Mooney 1-5, O’Shaughnessy 1-4. Cleveland, Wims 4-41, Harley 3-38, Da.Bell 3-36, Njoku 3-34, Bradley 2-26, Bryant 2-15, Felton 2-15, Forristall 2-13, Kelly 2-10, Griffin-Stewart 2-3, Schwartz 1-8, Peoples-Jones 1-4, D.Johnson 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 48. Cleveland, York 58.

