Chicago 27, Seattle 11

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 11:36 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
3
14
7
3

27

Seattle
0
0
3
8

11

First Quarter

Chicago 3 14 7 3 27
Seattle 0 0 3 8 11

First Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 35, 9:34.

Second Quarter

Chi_Tonges 2 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:54.

Chi_Hicks 0 fumble return (Santos kick), :20.

Third Quarter

Chi_Evans 1 run (Santos kick), 11:16.

Sea_FG Myers 27, :29.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 47, 14:08.

Sea_D.Thompson 8 run (Cad.Johnson pass from Eason), 2:08.

___

Chi Sea
First downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 277 324
Rushes-yards 33-117 19-96
Passing 160 228
Punt Returns 6-71 6-15
Kickoff Returns 2-89 2-47
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-0 27-53-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 3-25
Punts 8-45.375 10-47.4
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 3-38 13-92
Time of Possession 33:01 26:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Tuggle 12-41, Evans 8-39, Ebner 9-29, Herbert 1-7, Fields 1-1, Peterman 2-0. Seattle, Homer 5-44, D.Thompson 6-34, Dallas 5-15, C.Johnson 1-2, Eason 2-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Peterman 8-14-0-85, Siemian 8-15-0-48, Fields 5-7-0-39. Seattle, Eason 17-35-0-141, G.Smith 10-18-0-112.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Webster 4-25, Coulter 3-39, Kmet 2-31, Shaa 2-22, Evans 2-7, Herbert 2-2, O’Shaughnessy 1-16, Newsome 1-14, Mooney 1-6, Allen 1-4, V.Jones 1-4, Tonges 1-2. Seattle, Dallas 4-52, Kassis 4-37, Melton 4-18, A.Fuller 3-34, Hart 2-46, Parkinson 2-27, C.Johnson 2-16, Brewer 2-9, D.Thompson 1-7, Swain 1-6, Homer 1-4, Fant 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 47.

