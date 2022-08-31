Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 85, Connecticut 77

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 3-8 1-4 7, Bonner 0-6 2-4 2, J.Jones 10-17 1-2 23, Hiedeman 6-10 0-0 14, Williams 3-10 0-0 6, B.Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-4 1-2 7, Clouden 0-1 2-2 2, Sims 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 32-70 8-16 77.

CHICAGO (85)

Copper 5-11 2-2 12, Meesseman 6-8 2-2 14, Parker 8-13 3-7 22, Quigley 4-11 2-3 13, Vandersloot 4-9 2-2 10, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 3-6 0-0...

READ MORE

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 3-8 1-4 7, Bonner 0-6 2-4 2, J.Jones 10-17 1-2 23, Hiedeman 6-10 0-0 14, Williams 3-10 0-0 6, B.Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-4 1-2 7, Clouden 0-1 2-2 2, Sims 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 32-70 8-16 77.

CHICAGO (85)

Copper 5-11 2-2 12, Meesseman 6-8 2-2 14, Parker 8-13 3-7 22, Quigley 4-11 2-3 13, Vandersloot 4-9 2-2 10, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 3-6 0-0 6, Allemand 0-0 2-4 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 32-63 15-22 85.

Connecticut 14 18 16 29 77
Chicago 24 23 18 20 85

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-13 (Hiedeman 2-4, J.Jones 2-4, Sims 1-1, Bonner 0-2, Williams 0-2), Chicago 6-15 (Parker 3-4, Quigley 3-6, Stevens 0-1, Copper 0-2, Meesseman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 39 (A.Thomas 10), Chicago 29 (Meesseman 7). Assists_Connecticut 19 (A.Thomas 4), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Connecticut 17, Chicago 15. A_8,311 (10,387)

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories