Chicago 85, Connecticut 77

CONNECTICUT (77)
A.Thomas 3-8 1-4 7, Bonner 0-6 2-4 2, J.Jones 10-17 1-2 23, Hiedeman 6-10 0-0 14, Williams 3-10 0-0 6, B.Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-4 1-2 7, Clouden 0-1 2-2 2, Sims 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 32-70 8-16 77.
CHICAGO (85)
Copper 5-11 2-2 12, Meesseman 6-8 2-2 14, Parker 8-13 3-7 22, Quigley 4-11 2-3 13, Vandersloot 4-9 2-2 10, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 3-6 0-0...
READ MORE
CONNECTICUT (77)
A.Thomas 3-8 1-4 7, Bonner 0-6 2-4 2, J.Jones 10-17 1-2 23, Hiedeman 6-10 0-0 14, Williams 3-10 0-0 6, B.Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-4 1-2 7, Clouden 0-1 2-2 2, Sims 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 32-70 8-16 77.
CHICAGO (85)
Copper 5-11 2-2 12, Meesseman 6-8 2-2 14, Parker 8-13 3-7 22, Quigley 4-11 2-3 13, Vandersloot 4-9 2-2 10, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 3-6 0-0 6, Allemand 0-0 2-4 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 32-63 15-22 85.
|Connecticut
|14
|18
|16
|29
|—
|77
|Chicago
|24
|23
|18
|20
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-13 (Hiedeman 2-4, J.Jones 2-4, Sims 1-1, Bonner 0-2, Williams 0-2), Chicago 6-15 (Parker 3-4, Quigley 3-6, Stevens 0-1, Copper 0-2, Meesseman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 39 (A.Thomas 10), Chicago 29 (Meesseman 7). Assists_Connecticut 19 (A.Thomas 4), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Connecticut 17, Chicago 15. A_8,311 (10,387)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.