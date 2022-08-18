Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
8
3
0
2
Madrigal 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.236
|Chicago
|000
|001
|020_3
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020_2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Vavra in the 6th. b-homered for Morel in the 8th.
E_Velazquez (2), McKinstry (2), Watkins (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Happ (31), Hays (26). 3B_Mullins (2). HR_Contreras (18), off Watkins; Ortega (6), off Krehbiel; Contreras (19), off Krehbiel. RBIs_Contreras 2 (48), Ortega (27), Mountcastle (58), Santander (62). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel); Baltimore 3 (McKenna, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 8.
LIDP_Mullins.
DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Madrigal).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|86
|3.51
|Newcomb, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|31
|7.79
|Uelmen, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.09
|Hughes, S, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.03
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|80
|4.04
|Krehbiel
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|28
|3.09
|Baker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-0, Uelmen 2-2, Krehbiel 1-0, Baker 1-0. PB_Contreras (6).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:03. A_19,454 (45,971).
