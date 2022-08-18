Trending:
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 6:26 pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 0 2
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Contreras c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .249
Happ lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .382
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Velazquez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Morel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253
b-Ortega ph-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .230
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 8
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .263
Rutschman c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .248
Santander dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .255
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Vavra rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .282
a-McKenna ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Chicago 000 001 020_3 8 2
Baltimore 000 000 020_2 6 1

a-struck out for Vavra in the 6th. b-homered for Morel in the 8th.

E_Velazquez (2), McKinstry (2), Watkins (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Happ (31), Hays (26). 3B_Mullins (2). HR_Contreras (18), off Watkins; Ortega (6), off Krehbiel; Contreras (19), off Krehbiel. RBIs_Contreras 2 (48), Ortega (27), Mountcastle (58), Santander (62). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel); Baltimore 3 (McKenna, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 8.

LIDP_Mullins.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Madrigal).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, W, 1-3 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 6 86 3.51
Newcomb, H, 1 1 1-3 0 2 1 2 1 31 7.79
Uelmen, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.09
Hughes, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.03
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins, L, 4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 2 80 4.04
Krehbiel 2 3 2 2 0 0 28 3.09
Baker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.99

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-0, Uelmen 2-2, Krehbiel 1-0, Baker 1-0. PB_Contreras (6).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_19,454 (45,971).

