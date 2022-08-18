Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 0 2 Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Contreras c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .249 Happ lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .382 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Velazquez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Morel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 b-Ortega ph-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .230

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 4 8 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .263 Rutschman c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .248 Santander dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .255 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Vavra rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .282 a-McKenna ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229

Chicago 000 001 020_3 8 2 Baltimore 000 000 020_2 6 1

a-struck out for Vavra in the 6th. b-homered for Morel in the 8th.

E_Velazquez (2), McKinstry (2), Watkins (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Happ (31), Hays (26). 3B_Mullins (2). HR_Contreras (18), off Watkins; Ortega (6), off Krehbiel; Contreras (19), off Krehbiel. RBIs_Contreras 2 (48), Ortega (27), Mountcastle (58), Santander (62). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel); Baltimore 3 (McKenna, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 8.

LIDP_Mullins.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Madrigal).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, W, 1-3 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 6 86 3.51 Newcomb, H, 1 1 1-3 0 2 1 2 1 31 7.79 Uelmen, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.09 Hughes, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.03

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins, L, 4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 2 80 4.04 Krehbiel 2 3 2 2 0 0 28 3.09 Baker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.99

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-0, Uelmen 2-2, Krehbiel 1-0, Baker 1-0. PB_Contreras (6).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_19,454 (45,971).

