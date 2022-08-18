Trending:
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 6:26 pm
Chicago

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Contreras c 4 2 2 2 Rutschman c 2 1 0 0
Happ lf 4 0 2 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1
Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 Santander dh 3 0 0 1
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0
Velazquez rf 4 0 1 0 Vavra rf 2 0 0 0
Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna ph-rf 2 0 0 0
McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0
Morel cf 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Ortega ph-cf 1 1 1 1 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0
Chicago 000 001 020 3
Baltimore 000 000 020 2

E_Velazquez (2), McKinstry (2), Watkins (2). DP_Chicago 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Happ (31), Hays (26). 3B_Mullins (2). HR_Contreras 2 (19), Ortega (6). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Santander (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Sampson W,1-3 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 6
Newcomb H,1 1 1-3 0 2 1 2 1
Uelmen H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hughes S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Watkins L,4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 2
Krehbiel 2 3 2 2 0 0
Baker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Krehbiel pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_19,454 (45,971).

