Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Chicago
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vavra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_Velazquez (2), McKinstry (2), Watkins (2). DP_Chicago 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Happ (31), Hays (26). 3B_Mullins (2). HR_Contreras 2 (19), Ortega (6). SB_Velazquez (3). SF_Santander (4).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sampson W,1-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Newcomb H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Uelmen H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes S,1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins L,4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Baker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Krehbiel pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:03. A_19,454 (45,971).
