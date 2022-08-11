Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 5 12 Madrigal 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .250 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .220 Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .250 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .299 Happ lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .278 Velazquez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Higgins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Morel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 b-Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 14 India 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Reynolds 2b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .255 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Papierski c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Solano dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .304 Almora Jr. lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .184 Barrero ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .207 Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 a-Fraley ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .206

Chicago 300 100 000_4 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 200_2 7 1

a-walked for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Morel in the 8th.

E_Díaz (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). RBIs_Suzuki (34), Hoerner (38), Happ (48), Madrigal (4), Reynolds 2 (20). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Ortega, Hoerner, Contreras, Happ, Velazquez 2); Cincinnati 5 (India, Almora Jr., Votto 2, Solano). RISP_Chicago 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 12.

GIDP_Almora Jr..

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Higgins); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino, K.Farmer, Aquino).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, W, 5-6 5 4 0 0 2 9 91 3.69 Rucker 1 3 2 2 1 0 20 4.70 Hughes, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.12 Wick, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.94

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo, L, 3-4 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 6 98 4.72 B.Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.25 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.60 Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 1.90 Strickland 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 5.74

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer. PB_Contreras (4).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).

