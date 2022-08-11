Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 2 7 2
Madrigal 2b 5 0 3 1 India 2b 1 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Reynolds 2b 3 0 2 2
Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 Papierski c 0 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0
Happ lf 4 0 2 1 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Velazquez dh 4 1 1 0 Solano dh 4 0 2 0
Higgins 1b 4 0 1 0 Almora Jr. lf-cf 3 0 0 0
Morel cf 3 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0
Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Barrero ss 4 1 1 0
Romine c 2 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 1 0 0
Chicago 300 100 000 4
Cincinnati 000 000 200 2

E_Díaz (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Smyly W,5-6 5 4 0 0 2 9
Rucker 1 3 2 2 1 0
Hughes H,2 2 0 0 0 0 3
Wick S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Lodolo L,3-4 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 6
B.Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3
Strickland 1 1 0 0 1 2

Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).

