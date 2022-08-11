Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 2 7 2 Madrigal 2b 5 0 3 1 India 2b 1 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Reynolds 2b 3 0 2 2 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 Papierski c 0 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 4 0 2 1 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Velazquez dh 4 1 1 0 Solano dh 4 0 2 0 Higgins 1b 4 0 1 0 Almora Jr. lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Morel cf 3 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Barrero ss 4 1 1 0 Romine c 2 0 0 0 Fraley ph-lf 1 1 0 0

Chicago 300 100 000 — 4 Cincinnati 000 000 200 — 2

E_Díaz (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Smyly W,5-6 5 4 0 0 2 9 Rucker 1 3 2 2 1 0 Hughes H,2 2 0 0 0 0 3 Wick S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Lodolo L,3-4 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 6 B.Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 0 Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3 Strickland 1 1 0 0 1 2

Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).

