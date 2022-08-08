Trending:
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

Washington Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 6 11 6
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 1 0 0
García ss 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 0 2 1
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 Happ lf 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 1b 4 0 1 0
Meneses ph-lf 1 1 1 2 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 1
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Velazquez dh 4 1 3 1
Thomas rf 2 0 1 0 Madrigal 2b 1 1 0 0
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Morel 3b 4 2 2 2
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Palacios ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 001 020 3
Chicago 003 001 20x 6

E_Morel (6). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Voit (15), Meneses (2), Velazquez (6), Morel (10). SB_Contreras (4), Ortega (9). SF_Suzuki (3). S_Madrigal (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sánchez L,0-5 5 7 4 4 2 3
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 2
Harvey 1 2 2 2 1 1
M.Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chicago
K.Thompson W,9-5 6 5 1 1 0 3
Rucker H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hughes 1 2 2 2 0 2
Wick S,5-7 1 1 0 0 0 2

Sánchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_K.Thompson (Thomas). WP_K.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:48. A_30,904 (41,649).

Top Stories