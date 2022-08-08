Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Washington
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meneses ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Thomas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morel 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|Chicago
|003
|001
|20x
|—
|6
E_Morel (6). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Voit (15), Meneses (2), Velazquez (6), Morel (10). SB_Contreras (4), Ortega (9). SF_Suzuki (3). S_Madrigal (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez L,0-5
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harvey
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|M.Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Thompson W,9-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Rucker H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hughes
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Wick S,5-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sánchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_K.Thompson (Thomas). WP_K.Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:48. A_30,904 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.