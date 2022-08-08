Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 1 8 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 García ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .235 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 a-Meneses ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Thomas rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 b-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 11 6 4 7 Ortega cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Contreras c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Wisdom 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .296 Velazquez dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .239 Madrigal 2b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .225 Morel 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263

Washington 000 001 020_3 8 0 Chicago 003 001 20x_6 11 1

a-homered for Hernandez in the 8th. b-struck out for Franco in the 9th.

E_Morel (6). LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Voit (15), off K.Thompson; Meneses (2), off Hughes; Velazquez (6), off Sánchez; Morel (10), off Sánchez. RBIs_Voit (51), Meneses 2 (3), Velazquez (17), Morel 2 (31), Hoerner (35), Contreras (43), Suzuki (32). SB_Contreras (4), Ortega (9). CS_Wisdom (4), Thomas (1). SF_Suzuki. S_Madrigal.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz, Ruiz, Robles 3); Chicago 5 (Ortega 2, Wisdom, Morel, Suzuki). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Franco. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Washington 1 (Franco, Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Wisdom; Contreras, Hoerner, Contreras).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, L, 0-5 5 7 4 4 2 3 91 7.56 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.78 Harvey 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 3.68 M.Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.12

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA K.Thompson, W, 9-5 6 5 1 1 0 3 85 3.36 Rucker, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.40 Hughes 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.38 Wick, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1. HBP_K.Thompson (Thomas). WP_K.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:48. A_30,904 (41,649).

