Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 11:12 pm
1 min read
      

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
3
8
3
1
8

Robles cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.233

Totals 34 3 8 3 1 8
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
García ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
a-Meneses ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Thomas rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
b-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 11 6 4 7
Ortega cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Contreras c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Wisdom 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Hoerner ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .296
Velazquez dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .239
Madrigal 2b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .225
Morel 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263
Washington 000 001 020_3 8 0
Chicago 003 001 20x_6 11 1

a-homered for Hernandez in the 8th. b-struck out for Franco in the 9th.

E_Morel (6). LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Voit (15), off K.Thompson; Meneses (2), off Hughes; Velazquez (6), off Sánchez; Morel (10), off Sánchez. RBIs_Voit (51), Meneses 2 (3), Velazquez (17), Morel 2 (31), Hoerner (35), Contreras (43), Suzuki (32). SB_Contreras (4), Ortega (9). CS_Wisdom (4), Thomas (1). SF_Suzuki. S_Madrigal.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz, Ruiz, Robles 3); Chicago 5 (Ortega 2, Wisdom, Morel, Suzuki). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Franco. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Washington 1 (Franco, Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Wisdom; Contreras, Hoerner, Contreras).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, L, 0-5 5 7 4 4 2 3 91 7.56
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.78
Harvey 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 3.68
M.Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.12
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
K.Thompson, W, 9-5 6 5 1 1 0 3 85 3.36
Rucker, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.40
Hughes 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.38
Wick, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1. HBP_K.Thompson (Thomas). WP_K.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:48. A_30,904 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
