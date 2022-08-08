Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
8
3
1
8
Robles cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.233
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|8
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Meneses ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Thomas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|b-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|4
|7
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Velazquez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Madrigal 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.225
|Morel 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Washington
|000
|001
|020_3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|003
|001
|20x_6
|11
|1
a-homered for Hernandez in the 8th. b-struck out for Franco in the 9th.
E_Morel (6). LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Voit (15), off K.Thompson; Meneses (2), off Hughes; Velazquez (6), off Sánchez; Morel (10), off Sánchez. RBIs_Voit (51), Meneses 2 (3), Velazquez (17), Morel 2 (31), Hoerner (35), Contreras (43), Suzuki (32). SB_Contreras (4), Ortega (9). CS_Wisdom (4), Thomas (1). SF_Suzuki. S_Madrigal.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz, Ruiz, Robles 3); Chicago 5 (Ortega 2, Wisdom, Morel, Suzuki). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Chicago 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Franco. GIDP_Franco.
DP_Washington 1 (Franco, Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Wisdom; Contreras, Hoerner, Contreras).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 0-5
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|91
|7.56
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.78
|Harvey
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.68
|M.Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.12
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Thompson, W, 9-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|85
|3.36
|Rucker, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.40
|Hughes
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
|Wick, S, 5-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.14
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1. HBP_K.Thompson (Thomas). WP_K.Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:48. A_30,904 (41,649).
