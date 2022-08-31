Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Grriel Jr. lf-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Morel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tapia ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|113
|010
|100
|—
|7
|Toronto
|002
|003
|000
|—
|5
LOB_Chicago 2, Toronto 5. 2B_Suzuki (21), Happ (35), Hoerner (19), Rivas (5), Guerrero Jr. (29), Chapman (22). 3B_McKinstry (1). HR_Reyes (4), Biggio (4), Kirk (13).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farrell
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rodríguez W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uelmen
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Rucker H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick S,9-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White L,0-3
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phelps
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|García
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Farrell pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Uelmen (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:07. A_28,572 (53,506).
