Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at...

READ MORE

Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 6 Totals 34 5 7 5
McKinstry 2b 4 0 2 1 Springer cf 5 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 0
Reyes dh 4 2 1 1 Grriel Jr. lf-1b 3 1 0 0
Happ lf 4 1 2 1 Kirk c 4 1 1 3
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 2 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Ortega cf 4 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf 3 1 2 0
Rivas 1b 3 1 1 0 Biggio 1b-2b 4 1 1 2
Morel 3b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 0
Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Chicago 113 010 100 7
Toronto 002 003 000 5

LOB_Chicago 2, Toronto 5. 2B_Suzuki (21), Happ (35), Hoerner (19), Rivas (5), Guerrero Jr. (29), Chapman (22). 3B_McKinstry (1). HR_Reyes (4), Biggio (4), Kirk (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Farrell 2 2 2 2 0 2
Rodríguez W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1
Uelmen 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Rucker H,4 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hughes H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wick S,9-13 1 0 0 0 1 1
Toronto
White L,0-3 4 2-3 8 6 6 1 5
Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Phelps 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2

Farrell pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Uelmen (Gurriel Jr.).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_28,572 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories