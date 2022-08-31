Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 10 6 Totals 34 5 7 5 McKinstry 2b 4 0 2 1 Springer cf 5 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 0 Reyes dh 4 2 1 1 Grriel Jr. lf-1b 3 1 0 0 Happ lf 4 1 2 1 Kirk c 4 1 1 3 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 2 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf 3 1 2 0 Rivas 1b 3 1 1 0 Biggio 1b-2b 4 1 1 2 Morel 3b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 0 Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Chicago 113 010 100 — 7 Toronto 002 003 000 — 5

LOB_Chicago 2, Toronto 5. 2B_Suzuki (21), Happ (35), Hoerner (19), Rivas (5), Guerrero Jr. (29), Chapman (22). 3B_McKinstry (1). HR_Reyes (4), Biggio (4), Kirk (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Farrell 2 2 2 2 0 2 Rodríguez W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 Uelmen 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 Rucker H,4 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hughes H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wick S,9-13 1 0 0 0 1 1

Toronto White L,0-3 4 2-3 8 6 6 1 5 Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Phelps 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2

Farrell pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Uelmen (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_28,572 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.