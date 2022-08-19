Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

7

9

7

4

7 Yelich dh

5

1

2

1

0

0

.252 READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 4 7 Yelich dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Adames ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .219 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .237 McCutchen lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .249 Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Urías 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .223 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .222

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 8 1 14 Madrigal 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .250 Contreras c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .248 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .219 Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .368 Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Velázquez cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .235 Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263 Morel ss 3 2 2 2 0 0 .257 Hoerner ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299

Milwaukee 203 002 000_7 9 0 Chicago 310 022 00x_8 10 1

E_Morel (7). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Taylor (15), Suzuki (17). 3B_Reyes (2). HR_McCutchen (14), off Thompson; Tellez (25), off Thompson; Renfroe (22), off Thompson; Wisdom (22), off Ashby; Morel (12), off Milner. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (55), Tellez (73), Renfroe 2 (50), Yelich (38), Adames (67), Suzuki (37), Reyes (6), Happ (55), Contreras (49), Wisdom 2 (57), Morel 2 (34). SF_Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Urías); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Contreras. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashby 5 8 6 6 0 8 91 4.58 Milner, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.64 Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.51 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.38

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 3 2-3 6 5 5 3 3 71 3.97 Castro 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 25 12.27 Brault, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Rucker, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.46 Leiter Jr., H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.33 Hughes, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Brault 2-2. HBP_Strzelecki (Suzuki). WP_Ashby(2).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:55. A_39,962 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.