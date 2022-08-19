Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
7
9
7
4
7
Yelich dh
5
1
2
1
0
0
.252
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|1
|14
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.368
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Velázquez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.235
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Morel ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hoerner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Milwaukee
|203
|002
|000_7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|310
|022
|00x_8
|10
|1
E_Morel (7). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Taylor (15), Suzuki (17). 3B_Reyes (2). HR_McCutchen (14), off Thompson; Tellez (25), off Thompson; Renfroe (22), off Thompson; Wisdom (22), off Ashby; Morel (12), off Milner. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (55), Tellez (73), Renfroe 2 (50), Yelich (38), Adames (67), Suzuki (37), Reyes (6), Happ (55), Contreras (49), Wisdom 2 (57), Morel 2 (34). SF_Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Urías); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Contreras. GIDP_Tellez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|0
|8
|91
|4.58
|Milner, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|3.64
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.51
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.38
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|71
|3.97
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|12.27
|Brault, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Rucker, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.46
|Leiter Jr., H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.33
|Hughes, S, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Brault 2-2. HBP_Strzelecki (Suzuki). WP_Ashby(2).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:55. A_39,962 (41,649).
