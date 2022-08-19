On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
7
9
7
4
7

Yelich dh
5
1
2
1
0
0
.252

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 9 7 4 7
Yelich dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Adames ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .219
Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .237
McCutchen lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Urías 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .223
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .222
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 10 8 1 14
Madrigal 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .250
Contreras c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .248
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .219
Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .368
Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282
Velázquez cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .235
Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Morel ss 3 2 2 2 0 0 .257
Hoerner ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Milwaukee 203 002 000_7 9 0
Chicago 310 022 00x_8 10 1

E_Morel (7). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Taylor (15), Suzuki (17). 3B_Reyes (2). HR_McCutchen (14), off Thompson; Tellez (25), off Thompson; Renfroe (22), off Thompson; Wisdom (22), off Ashby; Morel (12), off Milner. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (55), Tellez (73), Renfroe 2 (50), Yelich (38), Adames (67), Suzuki (37), Reyes (6), Happ (55), Contreras (49), Wisdom 2 (57), Morel 2 (34). SF_Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Urías); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Contreras. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashby 5 8 6 6 0 8 91 4.58
Milner, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.64
Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.51
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.38
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson 3 2-3 6 5 5 3 3 71 3.97
Castro 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 25 12.27
Brault, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Rucker, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.46
Leiter Jr., H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.33
Hughes, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Brault 2-2. HBP_Strzelecki (Suzuki). WP_Ashby(2).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:55. A_39,962 (41,649).

Top Stories