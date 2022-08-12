Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Detroit
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|2
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Pollock (19). SB_Baddoo (2), Báez (5).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris
|4
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lange L,4-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|López W,5-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,24-27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Norris (Grandal), Lange (Engel).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:53.
