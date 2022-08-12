Trending:
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:31 pm
Detroit

Chicago

Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 2 8 2
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 1 0
W.Castro rf 3 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 2
Báez ss 4 0 2 0 Robert cf 3 0 2 0
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 0 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Jiménez dh 3 0 1 0
Haase c 3 0 0 0 García pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 1 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 2 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0
Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0
Chicago 000 000 20x 2

DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Pollock (19). SB_Baddoo (2), Báez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 4 2-3 4 0 0 2 1
Foley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Lange L,4-3 1 3 2 2 1 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 2
Chicago
Kopech 6 0 0 0 3 11
López W,5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Graveman H,20 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,24-27 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Norris (Grandal), Lange (Engel).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:53.

