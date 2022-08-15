Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Houston
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Dubón ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Engel pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|04x
|—
|4
E_Harrison (5). DP_Houston 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). SB_Tucker (18). SF_Alvarez (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Montero L,4-2 BS,7-9
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto W,5-5
|8
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hendriks S,26-29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Montero pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:33. A_18,205 (40,615).
