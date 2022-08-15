Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

Houston

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping...

READ MORE

Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 9 4
Dubón ss 5 1 1 0 Pollock cf-lf 4 1 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Vaughn dh 4 1 1 0
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 1 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 Engel pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 2
Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 Sheets rf 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 García ss 3 0 0 0
Vázquez ph 1 0 1 0
Houston 200 000 000 2
Chicago 000 000 04x 4

E_Harrison (5). DP_Houston 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). SB_Tucker (18). SF_Alvarez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 4
Montero L,4-2 BS,7-9 0 3 3 3 2 0
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Cueto W,5-5 8 6 2 1 1 3
Hendriks S,26-29 1 1 0 0 1 0

Montero pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:33. A_18,205 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories