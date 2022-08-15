Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
7
2
2
3
Dubón ss
5
1
1
0
0
0
.195
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|3
|
|Dubón ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Vaughn dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Engel pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Houston
|200
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|04x_4
|9
|1
a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E_Harrison (5). LOB_Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). RBIs_Alvarez (75), Bregman (65), Jiménez 2 (26), Moncada 2 (34). SB_Tucker (18). CS_Harrison (1), Tucker (2). SF_Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 5; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Meyers, Grandal.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Dubón); Chicago 1 (Moncada, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|94
|3.69
|Montero, L, 4-2, BS, 7-9
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|17
|2.64
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.88
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 5-5
|8
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|100
|2.78
|Hendriks, S, 26-29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-1, Maton 2-0. IBB_off Montero (J.Abreu). HBP_Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:33. A_18,205 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.