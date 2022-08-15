Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 2 3 Dubón ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .195 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .296 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .266 Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216 a-Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .186 b-Vázquez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 2 5 Pollock cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246 Vaughn dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .305 1-Engel pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .235 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .303 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .199 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 García ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212

Houston 200 000 000_2 7 0 Chicago 000 000 04x_4 9 1

a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Harrison (5). LOB_Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). RBIs_Alvarez (75), Bregman (65), Jiménez 2 (26), Moncada 2 (34). SB_Tucker (18). CS_Harrison (1), Tucker (2). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 5; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Meyers, Grandal.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Dubón); Chicago 1 (Moncada, J.Abreu).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 4 94 3.69 Montero, L, 4-2, BS, 7-9 0 3 3 3 2 0 17 2.64 Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.88

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 5-5 8 6 2 1 1 3 100 2.78 Hendriks, S, 26-29 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-1, Maton 2-0. IBB_off Montero (J.Abreu). HBP_Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:33. A_18,205 (40,615).

