Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 11:05 pm
1 min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
7
2
2
3

Dubón ss
5
1
1
0
0
0
.195

READ MORE
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 3
Dubón ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .195
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .243
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .296
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .266
Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216
a-Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .186
b-Vázquez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 9 4 2 5
Pollock cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Vaughn dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300
Jiménez lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .305
1-Engel pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .235
J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .303
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .199
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
García ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Houston 200 000 000_2 7 0
Chicago 000 000 04x_4 9 1

a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Harrison (5). LOB_Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). RBIs_Alvarez (75), Bregman (65), Jiménez 2 (26), Moncada 2 (34). SB_Tucker (18). CS_Harrison (1), Tucker (2). SF_Alvarez.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 5; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Meyers, Grandal.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Dubón); Chicago 1 (Moncada, J.Abreu).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 4 94 3.69
Montero, L, 4-2, BS, 7-9 0 3 3 3 2 0 17 2.64
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.88
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 5-5 8 6 2 1 1 3 100 2.78
Hendriks, S, 26-29 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-1, Maton 2-0. IBB_off Montero (J.Abreu). HBP_Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:33. A_18,205 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories