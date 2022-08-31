Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 11:11 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero...

READ MORE

Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 4 9 4
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 2
Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 1 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0
Pratto 1b 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1
Massey 2b 3 0 1 1 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0
Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 Pollock cf-lf 4 1 1 1
Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
Waters rf 3 0 0 0 Sheets rf 2 1 0 0
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 Harrison 3b 4 0 2 0
Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 2 0
Kansas City 000 100 001 2
Chicago 000 110 20x 4

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Witt Jr. (19), Pollock (9), Andrus (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L,2-10 6 5 2 2 4 1
Garrett 0 2 2 2 1 0
Snider 1 1 0 0 0 0
Weaver 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Lynn W,4-5 7 4 1 1 0 8
Graveman H,22 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,29-33 1 2 1 1 0 1

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lynn (Massey). WP_Bubic.

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:43. A_17,168 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories