Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|Chicago
|000
|110
|20x
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Witt Jr. (19), Pollock (9), Andrus (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,2-10
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Garrett
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Snider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn W,4-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Graveman H,22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,29-33
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Lynn (Massey). WP_Bubic.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:43. A_17,168 (40,615).
