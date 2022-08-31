Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
6
2
0
10
Melendez c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.221
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|10
|
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|6
|3
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Robert cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.202
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001_2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|110
|20x_4
|9
|0
LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Witt Jr. (19), off Lynn; Pollock (9), off Bubic; Andrus (1), off Bubic. RBIs_Witt Jr. (66), Massey (9), Pollock (43), Andrus 2 (6), Abreu (61). CS_Gonzàlez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Chicago 4 (Gonzàlez, Grandal 2, Jiménez). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Chicago 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Dozier, Sheets.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Gonzàlez, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-10
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|92
|5.47
|Garrett
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.45
|Snider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.39
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|7.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 4-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|91
|4.70
|Graveman, H, 22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.65
|Hendriks, S, 29-33
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.33
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 3-2. HBP_Lynn (Massey). WP_Bubic.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:43. A_17,168 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.