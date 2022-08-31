Trending:
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 11:11 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 0 10
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Pratto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266
Massey 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Waters rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 9 4 6 3
Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .288
Robert cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .309
Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Pollock cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .202
Sheets rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256
Harrison 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .247
Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Kansas City 000 100 001_2 6 0
Chicago 000 110 20x_4 9 0

LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Witt Jr. (19), off Lynn; Pollock (9), off Bubic; Andrus (1), off Bubic. RBIs_Witt Jr. (66), Massey (9), Pollock (43), Andrus 2 (6), Abreu (61). CS_Gonzàlez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Chicago 4 (Gonzàlez, Grandal 2, Jiménez). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Chicago 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Dozier, Sheets.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Gonzàlez, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic, L, 2-10 6 5 2 2 4 1 92 5.47
Garrett 0 2 2 2 1 0 12 5.45
Snider 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.39
Weaver 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 7.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 4-5 7 4 1 1 0 8 91 4.70
Graveman, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.65
Hendriks, S, 29-33 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.33

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 3-2. HBP_Lynn (Massey). WP_Bubic.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:43. A_17,168 (40,615).

Top Stories