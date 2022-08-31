Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

2

6

2

0

10 Melendez c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.221 READ MORE

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 0 10 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Pratto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Massey 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Waters rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 9 4 6 3 Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .288 Robert cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .309 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Pollock cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .202 Sheets rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256 Harrison 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .247 Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276

Kansas City 000 100 001_2 6 0 Chicago 000 110 20x_4 9 0

LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Witt Jr. (19), off Lynn; Pollock (9), off Bubic; Andrus (1), off Bubic. RBIs_Witt Jr. (66), Massey (9), Pollock (43), Andrus 2 (6), Abreu (61). CS_Gonzàlez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Chicago 4 (Gonzàlez, Grandal 2, Jiménez). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Chicago 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Dozier, Sheets.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Gonzàlez, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic, L, 2-10 6 5 2 2 4 1 92 5.47 Garrett 0 2 2 2 1 0 12 5.45 Snider 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.39 Weaver 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 7.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 4-5 7 4 1 1 0 8 91 4.70 Graveman, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.65 Hendriks, S, 29-33 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.33

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 3-2. HBP_Lynn (Massey). WP_Bubic.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:43. A_17,168 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.