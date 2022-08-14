On Air: Federal News Network program
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 2 Totals 34 5 10 5
Greene cf 4 1 1 0 Pollock lf 4 2 2 1
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 0 2 1 E.Jiménez dh 4 1 2 1
H.Castro dh 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 4 1 1 2
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 0
Clemens 1b 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 Zavala c 3 0 1 1
Baddoo lf 2 1 1 0 Sosa ss 4 0 1 0
Haase ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Detroit 002 000 001 3
Chicago 001 020 02x 5

DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Báez (23), Pollock (20), E.Jiménez (4), Zavala (9). HR_H.Castro (5), Pollock (7), Vaughn (13). SB_Engel (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander L,2-7 5 6 3 3 3 2
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 3 2 2 1 2
Chicago
Lynn W,3-5 6 5 2 2 0 7
Lambert H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Diekman H,16 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Graveman S,6-11 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:57. A_32,154 (40,615).

