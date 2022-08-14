Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Detroit
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|E.Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|H.Castro dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Chicago
|001
|020
|02x
|—
|5
DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Báez (23), Pollock (20), E.Jiménez (4), Zavala (9). HR_H.Castro (5), Pollock (7), Vaughn (13). SB_Engel (11).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,2-7
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn W,3-5
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Lambert H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Diekman H,16
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graveman S,6-11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:57. A_32,154 (40,615).
