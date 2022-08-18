Trending:
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Chicago has a 61-57 record overall and a 30-30 record in home games. The White Sox are 31-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston is 76-43 overall and 37-25 in road games. Astros hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-37 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .615. Alex Bregman is 12-for-34 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.31 ERA, even run differential

Astros: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories