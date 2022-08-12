Chicharito and the LA Galaxy host the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-10-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (9-11-3, ninth in the Western Conference) Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -169, Vancouver +420, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Chicharito leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-10-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (9-11-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -169, Vancouver +420, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicharito leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy are 5-10-2 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 3-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The Whitecaps are 7-6-3 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps have a 7-4 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored nine goals and added two assists for the Galaxy. Efrain Alvarez has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has scored eight goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Daniel Aguirre (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured).

Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.