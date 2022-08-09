Trending:
Chisox SS Anderson expected to miss 6 weeks with finger tear

DAVID SMALE
August 9, 2022 8:02 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend.

The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. The 29-year-old Anderson, an All-Star the last two seasons, is batting .301.

Anderson will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago. He was hurt Saturday on a check swing in his last at-bat in a win at Texas.

“Huge blow. He’s one of our All-Stars and one of our leaders,” White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn said.

If Anderson returned in six weeks, he’d rejoin the club with two weeks left in the regular season.

Anderson recently was suspended two games for making contact with an umpire last month. He served the first game Sunday and then sat out the first game of the doubleheader against the Royals.

The White Sox entered play Tuesday two games out of first place in the AL Central behind Minnesota, with Cleveland a game behind the Twins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

