Sports News

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 3:22 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
5
0
2
11

Segura 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.280

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 5 0 2 11
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196
b-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Stott ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Hall dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Maton lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .368
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 11
India dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Papierski c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Farmer 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Almora Jr. cf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .226
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Lopez 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .290
Barrero ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .188
Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Friedl ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 0
Cincinnati 000 000 001_1 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Romine in the 8th. b-popped out for Sosa in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Bohm (18), Lopez (3). RBIs_Barrero (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Maton); Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, India, Barrero). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

LIDP_Bohm. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Reynolds; Aquino, Reynolds, Aquino).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 7 3 0 0 2 8 95 3.31
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 1.94
Domínguez, L, 6-4 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 18 1.64
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lodolo 7 5 0 0 2 8 98 4.12
Díaz, W, 4-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.75

HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:27. A_13,622 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
