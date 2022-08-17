Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

30

0

5

0

2

11 Segura 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.280 READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 2 11 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196 b-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Stott ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Hall dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Maton lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .368

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 3 11 India dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Papierski c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Farmer 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Almora Jr. cf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .226 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173 Lopez 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .290 Barrero ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .188 Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Friedl ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221

Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 0 Cincinnati 000 000 001_1 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Romine in the 8th. b-popped out for Sosa in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Bohm (18), Lopez (3). RBIs_Barrero (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Maton); Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, India, Barrero). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

LIDP_Bohm. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Reynolds; Aquino, Reynolds, Aquino).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 7 3 0 0 2 8 95 3.31 Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 1.94 Domínguez, L, 6-4 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 18 1.64

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo 7 5 0 0 2 8 98 4.12 Díaz, W, 4-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.75

HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:27. A_13,622 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.