Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
5
0
2
11
Segura 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.280
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|11
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|b-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Stott ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Maton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|
|India dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.226
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Friedl ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Romine in the 8th. b-popped out for Sosa in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Bohm (18), Lopez (3). RBIs_Barrero (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Maton); Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, India, Barrero). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
LIDP_Bohm. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Reynolds; Aquino, Reynolds, Aquino).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|95
|3.31
|Robertson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.94
|Domínguez, L, 6-4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|1.64
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|4.12
|Díaz, W, 4-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.75
HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:27. A_13,622 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.