Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|India dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Bohm (18), Lopez (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Robertson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez L,6-4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lodolo
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Díaz W,4-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:27. A_13,622 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.