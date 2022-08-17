On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 3:22 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping...

READ MORE

Philadelphia Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 32 1 6 1
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 India dh 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Papierski c 0 0 0 0
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Farmer 3b 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0
Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 1 1 0 0
Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0
Stott ss 0 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 3 0
Hall dh 3 0 1 0 Barrero ss 4 0 1 1
Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 Romine c 2 0 0 0
Maton lf 2 0 0 0 Friedl ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0
Cincinnati 000 000 001 1

DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Bohm (18), Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 7 3 0 0 2 8
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Domínguez L,6-4 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Cincinnati
Lodolo 7 5 0 0 2 8
Díaz W,4-1 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

T_2:27. A_13,622 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories