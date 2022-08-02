Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|3
|15
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|K.Farmer ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.299
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.176
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|2-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|L.Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|García rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bleday cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Sánchez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|De La Cruz cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000_2
|3
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Hamilton in the 9th.
1-ran for Bleday in the 7th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
E_K.Farmer (7), Senzel (2), Garrett (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Miami 4. 2B_Senzel (9), Fortes (4), Aguilar (16). RBIs_Aquino 2 (9), Rojas (28). SB_Hamilton (6). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Reynolds, Almora Jr. 2, Votto); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Fortes, L.Díaz.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 5-2
|8
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|107
|4.12
|A.Díaz, S, 4-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.04
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 2-5
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|11
|104
|3.88
|Brazoban
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.29
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.20
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.33
Inherited runners-scored_A.Díaz 1-0, Brazoban 1-0. HBP_Garrett 2 (K.Farmer,Senzel), Brazoban (K.Farmer). PB_Fortes (1).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:46. A_8,188 (36,742).
