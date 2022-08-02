Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 3 2 3 15 India 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Senzel cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .248 K.Farmer ss 2 1 0 0 0 0 .248 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217 Solano dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .299 Aquino rf 4 0 1 2 0 3 .176 Reynolds 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Almora Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Kolozsvary c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .200

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 0 4 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Rojas ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .241 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 2-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 L.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .184 García rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Bleday cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184 1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Fortes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Sánchez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205 De La Cruz cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Leblanc 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .429

Cincinnati 200 000 000_2 3 2 Miami 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-struck out for Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for Bleday in the 7th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E_K.Farmer (7), Senzel (2), Garrett (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Miami 4. 2B_Senzel (9), Fortes (4), Aguilar (16). RBIs_Aquino 2 (9), Rojas (28). SB_Hamilton (6). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Reynolds, Almora Jr. 2, Votto); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Fortes, L.Díaz.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft, W, 5-2 8 1-3 5 1 0 0 3 107 4.12 A.Díaz, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.04

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett, L, 2-5 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 11 104 3.88 Brazoban 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 1.29 Bender 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.20 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.33

Inherited runners-scored_A.Díaz 1-0, Brazoban 1-0. HBP_Garrett 2 (K.Farmer,Senzel), Brazoban (K.Farmer). PB_Fortes (1).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:46. A_8,188 (36,742).

