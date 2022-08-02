Trending:
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 12:18 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
3
2
3
15

India 2b
5
0
0
0
0
3
.249

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 0 4
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Rojas ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .241
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
2-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
L.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .184
García rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Bleday cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184
1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Fortes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Sánchez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205
De La Cruz cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Leblanc 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .429
Cincinnati 200 000 000_2 3 2
Miami 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-struck out for Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for Bleday in the 7th. 2-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E_K.Farmer (7), Senzel (2), Garrett (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Miami 4. 2B_Senzel (9), Fortes (4), Aguilar (16). RBIs_Aquino 2 (9), Rojas (28). SB_Hamilton (6). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Reynolds, Almora Jr. 2, Votto); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Fortes, L.Díaz.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashcraft, W, 5-2 8 1-3 5 1 0 0 3 107 4.12
A.Díaz, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.04
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett, L, 2-5 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 11 104 3.88
Brazoban 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 1.29
Bender 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.20
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.33

Inherited runners-scored_A.Díaz 1-0, Brazoban 1-0. HBP_Garrett 2 (K.Farmer,Senzel), Brazoban (K.Farmer). PB_Fortes (1).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:46. A_8,188 (36,742).

