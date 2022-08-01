Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
8
3
2
7
India 2b
5
0
1
1
0
1
.255
Drury 3b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.274
Reynolds lf
3
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Papierski c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|1
|12
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|García dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Sánchez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|c-Fortes ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|100_3
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Sánchez in the 7th. b-singled for Reynolds in the 8th. c-singled for Williams in the 9th.
1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.
E_Leblanc (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Miami 8. 2B_Almora Jr. 2 (8), Stallings (7). RBIs_Almora Jr. 2 (28), India (23), Fortes (15). SB_Almora Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (India, Senzel, Papierski, Solano 2); Miami 4 (Aguilar, Rojas, Stallings 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_K.Farmer. GIDP_K.Farmer.
DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Rojas, L.Díaz).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, W, 4-12
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|84
|5.26
|Sanmartin, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.07
|Gibaut, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.06
|Strickland, S, 7-10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|5.79
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 2-4
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|81
|3.97
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.38
|Okert
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.89
|Zabala
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0. HBP_Greene 2 (Sánchez,Stallings). WP_Okert. PB_Papierski 2(0).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:55. A_7,701 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.