Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

3

8

3

2

7 India 2b

5

0

1

1

0

1

.255 Drury 3b

4

0

1

0

0

2

.274 Reynolds lf

3

0

0

0 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 2 7 India 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 b-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .220 K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Solano dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .311 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Almora Jr. rf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .246 Papierski c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 1 12 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 L.Díaz 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .206 García dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233 Bleday cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167 De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Sánchez lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 c-Fortes ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Leblanc 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209

Cincinnati 020 000 100_3 8 0 Miami 000 000 001_1 5 1

a-grounded out for Sánchez in the 7th. b-singled for Reynolds in the 8th. c-singled for Williams in the 9th.

1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.

E_Leblanc (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Miami 8. 2B_Almora Jr. 2 (8), Stallings (7). RBIs_Almora Jr. 2 (28), India (23), Fortes (15). SB_Almora Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (India, Senzel, Papierski, Solano 2); Miami 4 (Aguilar, Rojas, Stallings 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_K.Farmer. GIDP_K.Farmer.

DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Rojas, L.Díaz).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, W, 4-12 6 1 0 0 0 8 84 5.26 Sanmartin, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 7.07 Gibaut, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.06 Strickland, S, 7-10 1 2 1 1 1 2 24 5.79

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo, L, 2-4 5 3 2 2 0 5 81 3.97 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.38 Okert 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.89 Zabala 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0. HBP_Greene 2 (Sánchez,Stallings). WP_Okert. PB_Papierski 2(0).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_7,701 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.