Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:32 pm
Cincinnati

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

Cincinnati Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 33 2 8 2
Fraley lf 4 1 2 0 García 2b 4 0 1 0
India 2b 5 0 1 1 Meneses rf 3 1 2 0
K.Farmer 3b 5 2 2 1 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1
Solano dh 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Friedl cf 4 1 3 3 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0
Moran 1b 4 1 1 1 Thomas lf 4 1 2 1
Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 Vargas 3b 3 0 1 0
Robinson c 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0
Cincinnati 100 004 001 6
Washington 010 000 010 2

DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 7. 2B_Solano (12), India (14), Meneses (3). HR_K.Farmer (8), Friedl (2), Moran (5), Thomas (13). SB_Fraley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Cessa 4 4 1 1 0 1
Gibaut W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 0
Kuhnel 1 2 0 0 0 1
B.Farmer 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Díaz S,6-10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Washington
Espino L,0-6 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 4
McGee 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Arano 1 0 0 0 1 2
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Edwards Jr. 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:05. A_30,325 (41,339).

