Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meneses rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robinson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|100
|004
|001
|—
|6
|Washington
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 7. 2B_Solano (12), India (14), Meneses (3). HR_K.Farmer (8), Friedl (2), Moran (5), Thomas (13). SB_Fraley (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cessa
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gibaut W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Farmer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Díaz S,6-10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino L,0-6
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|McGee
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:05. A_30,325 (41,339).
