Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

6

12

6

1

11 Fraley lf

4

1

2

0

1

1

.237 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 12 6 1 11 Fraley lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .237 India 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .249 K.Farmer 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .266 Solano dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Friedl cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .258 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .178 Moran 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .212 Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167 Robinson c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 8 2 3 5 García 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Meneses rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .225 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Thomas lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Vargas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220

Cincinnati 100 004 001_6 12 0 Washington 010 000 010_2 8 0

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 7. 2B_Solano (12), India (14), Meneses (3). HR_K.Farmer (8), off Espino; Friedl (2), off McGee; Moran (5), off McGee; Thomas (13), off Cessa. RBIs_K.Farmer (57), Friedl 3 (16), Moran (23), India (28), Thomas (40), Voit (55). SB_Fraley (3). CS_Vargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer 2, Fraley); Washington 3 (Vargas, Ruiz, Robles). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Washington 1 for 4.

LIDP_Moran. GIDP_Meneses.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, India, Moran); Washington 1 (García, Voit, García).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa 4 4 1 1 0 1 57 5.36 Gibaut, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 0 28 5.23 Kuhnel 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 5.36 B.Farmer 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.22 Díaz, S, 6-10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 1.82

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, L, 0-6 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 4 89 4.35 McGee 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 6.55 Arano 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.72 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.91 Edwards Jr. 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 3.19

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-0, McGee 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:05. A_30,325 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.