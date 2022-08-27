Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|1
|11
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Moran 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Robinson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|5
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Meneses rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cincinnati
|100
|004
|001_6
|12
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|010_2
|8
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 7. 2B_Solano (12), India (14), Meneses (3). HR_K.Farmer (8), off Espino; Friedl (2), off McGee; Moran (5), off McGee; Thomas (13), off Cessa. RBIs_K.Farmer (57), Friedl 3 (16), Moran (23), India (28), Thomas (40), Voit (55). SB_Fraley (3). CS_Vargas (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer 2, Fraley); Washington 3 (Vargas, Ruiz, Robles). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Washington 1 for 4.
LIDP_Moran. GIDP_Meneses.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, India, Moran); Washington 1 (García, Voit, García).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|57
|5.36
|Gibaut, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|5.23
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.36
|B.Farmer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.22
|Díaz, S, 6-10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.82
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-6
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|89
|4.35
|McGee
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|6.55
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.72
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.91
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-0, McGee 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:05. A_30,325 (41,339).
