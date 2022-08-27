Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
6
12
6
1
11

Fraley lf
4
1
2
0
1
1
.237

READ MORE
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 12 6 1 11
Fraley lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .237
India 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .249
K.Farmer 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .266
Solano dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Friedl cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .258
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .178
Moran 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .212
Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Robinson c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 2 3 5
García 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Meneses rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Voit 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .225
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Thomas lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241
Vargas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Cincinnati 100 004 001_6 12 0
Washington 010 000 010_2 8 0

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 7. 2B_Solano (12), India (14), Meneses (3). HR_K.Farmer (8), off Espino; Friedl (2), off McGee; Moran (5), off McGee; Thomas (13), off Cessa. RBIs_K.Farmer (57), Friedl 3 (16), Moran (23), India (28), Thomas (40), Voit (55). SB_Fraley (3). CS_Vargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer 2, Fraley); Washington 3 (Vargas, Ruiz, Robles). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Washington 1 for 4.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

LIDP_Moran. GIDP_Meneses.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, India, Moran); Washington 1 (García, Voit, García).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cessa 4 4 1 1 0 1 57 5.36
Gibaut, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 0 28 5.23
Kuhnel 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 5.36
B.Farmer 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.22
Díaz, S, 6-10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 1.82
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, L, 0-6 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 4 89 4.35
McGee 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 6.55
Arano 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.72
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.91
Edwards Jr. 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 3.19

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-0, McGee 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:05. A_30,325 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News