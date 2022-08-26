On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
7
9
6
2
11

Fraley dh
5
0
0
0
0
1
.228

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 8
Thomas lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238
García 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .289
Meneses rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .321
Voit 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Abrams ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Vargas 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Cincinnati 202 030 000_7 9 0
Washington 001 001 010_3 8 2

E_Abrams 2 (8). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 6. 2B_Friedl (6), K.Farmer (22), Solano (11), Aquino (6), Vargas (3). 3B_Friedl (4). HR_Voit (17), off Minor. RBIs_Friedl (13), Solano 2 (21), Aquino 3 (18), García (26), Voit (54), Meneses (9). SB_García (2). CS_Fairchild (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Fairchild, Aquino 2, Solano); Washington 1 (Meneses). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_K.Farmer. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Barrero, Solano).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 3-10 7 6 2 2 0 7 105 6.10
Strickland 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 5.25
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.02
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cavalli, L, 0-1 4 1-3 6 7 7 2 6 99 14.54
Ramírez 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 38 3.12
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.12

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-3. HBP_Cavalli 3 (India,Fairchild,Friedl). PB_Robinson (1), Ruiz (3).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:07. A_31,256 (41,339).

