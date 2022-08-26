Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
7
9
6
2
11
Fraley dh
5
0
0
0
0
1
.228
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Meneses rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.321
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Cincinnati
|202
|030
|000_7
|9
|0
|Washington
|001
|001
|010_3
|8
|2
E_Abrams 2 (8). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 6. 2B_Friedl (6), K.Farmer (22), Solano (11), Aquino (6), Vargas (3). 3B_Friedl (4). HR_Voit (17), off Minor. RBIs_Friedl (13), Solano 2 (21), Aquino 3 (18), García (26), Voit (54), Meneses (9). SB_García (2). CS_Fairchild (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Fairchild, Aquino 2, Solano); Washington 1 (Meneses). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_K.Farmer. GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Barrero, Solano).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 3-10
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|105
|6.10
|Strickland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|5.25
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.02
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cavalli, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|6
|99
|14.54
|Ramírez
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|3.12
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.12
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-3. HBP_Cavalli 3 (India,Fairchild,Friedl). PB_Robinson (1), Ruiz (3).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:07. A_31,256 (41,339).
